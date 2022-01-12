Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs UP in PKL 2021-22

Match 49 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with UP Yoddha in Bengaluru. Both teams are in the bottom half of the standings and are desperate for a victory.

Talking about the Steelers, they hold the ninth position with three wins, four losses and a tie from eight matches. The Haryana-based franchise has earned 20 points so far this season. They come into this game having suffered a crushing 45-26 defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas in their last match.

As far as UP Yoddha, they have not been consistent despite having a star-studded lineup in the squad. They hold the eighth position and have an identical number of points as Haryana.

However, they had registered a convincing 42-27 win over Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls in their most recent fixture and will aim to continue in the same vein.

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha

HAR vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha match today.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Ankit, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kandola (C), Sumit (VC), Ashu Singh, Kuldeep, Shrikant Jadhav, Mohit, Surender Gill.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on January 12, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.