Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs MUM in PKL 2021-22

Match 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Tuesday will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with U Mumba in Bengaluru. While the Steelers are paced 10th with 12 points from five matches, U Mumba has bagged 17 points from five encounters and are placed fourth.

The Haryana-based side has a couple of wins and three losses against their name and will walk into this encounter on the back of a close victory against the Gujarat Giants.

As for U Mumba, they, on the other hand, will look to add more points to their tally after they drew their previous encounter against UP Yoddha.

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Surender Nada, Rinku HC, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar (C), Meetu Mehender.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on January 04, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.