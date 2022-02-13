Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs MUM in PKL 2022

The 113th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will see Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba. Both teams shared the spoils 24-24 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Haryana Steelers are currently placed third with nine wins, seven losses and three ties from the 19 matches played so far. The Steelers have won three of their last four matches, including a 27-45 loss to Puneri Paltan in the previous fixture.

As for U Mumba, they are currently placed at the sixth spot with seven wins, six losses and five ties from the 17 matches played. They have won two of their last five matches, including a 37-27 win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the previous match.

HAR vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match today.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Vinay, Jaideep, Ashish, Ravi Kumar, Akshay

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal, Rinku

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Rinku HC, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Vikash Kandola (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), Ashish

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on February 13, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.