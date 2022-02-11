Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs PUN in PKL 2022

The 108th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2022 in Bengaluru will be between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan on Friday. The two teams have had extremely contrasting seasons till now.

While Haryana has had a good season and is at the third position just 2 points behind the 2nd placed Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, is second-last in the points table. The team from Maharashtra sit in the 11th position with just 42 points in 16 games and will be needing to get into winning form as quickly as possible.

Haryana, while in a strong position, will be looking to consolidate their gap at the top which will create a huge gap between them and the others below them. However, when it comes to the head-to-head, Puneri has an upper hand with 5 wins in 9 games, but it could most probably be the 5th win for Haryana against Pune.

HAR vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Mohit, Meetu, Ashish

Puneri Paltans: Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar (VC), Mohit, Vikash Kandola (C), Mohit Goyat.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on February 11, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.