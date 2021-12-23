Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs PAT in PKL 2021-22

The last match of the day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in Bengaluru. One can expect an exciting contest as both teams look to start their campaign with a bang.

The Steelers had advanced to the second round of the competition last season as they had finished fifth on the points table. However, they failed to inch closer to the trophy as they lost to U Mumba in the elimination match.

As for the Patna Pirates, they did not have a great run last season and had finished eighth in the points table with eight wins, 13 losses and one draw.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Surender Nada, Shubham Shinde, Rajesh Gurjar, Rohit Gulia, Monu Goyat (VC), Vikash Khandola (C), Selvamani K.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on December 23, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.