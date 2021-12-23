Search icon
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs PAT in PKL 2021-22

HAR vs AT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2021, 02:42 PM IST

The last match of the day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in Bengaluru. One can expect an exciting contest as both teams look to start their campaign with a bang.

The Steelers had advanced to the second round of the competition last season as they had finished fifth on the points table. However, they failed to inch closer to the trophy as they lost to U Mumba in the elimination match.

As for the Patna Pirates, they did not have a great run last season and had finished eighth in the points table with eight wins, 13 losses and one draw. 

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

HAR vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team 

Surender Nada, Shubham Shinde, Rajesh Gurjar, Rohit Gulia, Monu Goyat (VC), Vikash Khandola (C), Selvamani K.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on December 23, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

