Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs GUJ in PKL 2022

Match 84 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will be between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru.

The Steelers are currently placed fourth with 42 points to their name from 14 games. They have six wins and five losses while three games have ended in draws.

As for the Giants, they find themselves on the 11th spot with just 28 points from 12 matches. They have three wins and draws each and has lost their remaining six matches this season.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Vinay, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Girish Maruti, Ankit/Hadi Oshtorak

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Surender Nada, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Sunil Kumar, Vikash Khandola (C).

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: Match details

The match will be played on January 31, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.