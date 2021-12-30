Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

The 22nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Thursday will be between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls in Bengaluru. The Bulls have 10 points having won two out of the three games and are placed sixth in the points table, while their opponents are placed ninth with a couple of losses and a solitary win against their name.

The Steelers had lost their first couple of games against the Patna Pirates and the Jaipur Pink Panthers but bounced back with a victory in their third encounter against the Telugu Titans.

As for the Bangalore-based club, they, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against U Mumba but did not take long to register their first victory and won their second encounter against the Tamil Thalaivas. They extended their winning run as they overcame the Bengal Warriors by a point.

Dream11 Prediction - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

HAR vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Surender Nada (VC), Saurabh Nandal, Ravi Kumar, Mahender Singh, Mohit, Vikash Khandola (C), Dong Geon Lee.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on December 30, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.