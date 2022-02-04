Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for HAR vs BEN in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers will be locking horns with Bengal Warriors in Match 92 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday in Bengaluru. Both teams enter this contest with disappointing results in their last games.

The Steelers are currently seventh with 43 points from 15 games. They have registered six wins and as many losses and ended their three games in draws. A win against the Warriors will see them move into fourth place.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are placed tenth with 41 points from 15 games. They have seven wins and as many losses, while one of their clashes ended in a draw. A win or draw against the Steelers will see them break into the top half.

HAR vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors match today.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Amit, Ran Singh, Ankit, Mohit, Maninder Singh (C), Vikash Khandola.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on February 04, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.