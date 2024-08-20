Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

The Haryana government has ensured that the medal winners are duly recognized and incentivized for their achievements

The Haryana government has provided handsome incentives to athletes who participated and won laurels in the recently held Paris Olympics 2024. In all, 117 players competed in 16 disciplines and Haryana proved to be the state which put India in sixties and seventies in the world ranking in the overall medal standings.

India’s campaign was reasonably successful, and they won 6 medals in total, 1 of them being silver and the other 5 being bronze. The Haryana government has made sure that the medal winners are rewarded and motivated properly for the achievements.

Manu Bhaker wins Rs 5 crore

Haryana’s young shooting star, Manu Bhaker, won two bronze medals in single and mixed team categories. She has been receiving Rs 5 crore from the state government because of her excellent performance.

Vinesh Phogat gets Rs 4 crore

Vinesh Phogat has been given Rs 4 crore by the Haryana government, even though she did not win a medal because of a technicality. Phogat reached the final but was disqualified on the grounds of her being overweight. The action of the state government to endorse her efforts reveals their solidarity to all athletes, irrespective of the result.

Neeraj Chopra gets Rs 4 crore

The Haryana government has rewarded the silver medallist in the men’s javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, Rs 4 crore. Chopra, who has given a series of exceptional performances, is now a popular face; this money is proof of the state’s support to the country’s sports stars.

Bronze Medallists Earn Rs 2.5 Crore Each

The bronze medal winners in wrestling Aman Sehrawat and shooting Sarabjot Singh have got Rs 2.5 Crore. Each of them was granted the amount from the Haryana government. In the same way, the hockey players Sumit Kumar, Sanjay Singh and Abhishek Nain have been given the same amount for their efforts they put in to make the team to get third position.

Participation Incentive of Rs 15 Lakh

The Haryana government has also announced a participation incentive of Rs 15 lakh for each of the players who represented the state at the Paris Olympics 2024. This move is aimed at encouraging more youngsters to take up sports and strive for excellence.