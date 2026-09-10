Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games 2026, 27-year-old picked as his replacement; BCCI shares major update on Bumrah

As per the BCCI, Harshit Rana was making good progress while rehabbing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, he suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling in a practice match simulation on September 7, which has forced him back to the sidelines.

Ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games later this month, India have made a late change to their squads. Yash Thakur has been picked up as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana for both the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the continental event in Japan after Harshit Rana was ruled out due to injury.

As per the BCCI, Rana was making good progress while rehabbing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

However, he suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling in a practice match simulation on September 7, which has forced him back to the sidelines.

Who is Yash Thakur?

Yash Thakur, 27, recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He featured in two matches and claimed four wickets.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler has also built a strong record in domestic T20 cricket, having taken 81 wickets in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at an economy rate of 7.04.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Thakur has played 22 matches and taken 27 wickets. He made his IPL debut in 2023 with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before later being acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 1.60 crore.

Thakur's inclusion means he will be part of India's squads for both the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side in both assignments.

Jasprit Bumrah declared fit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has further confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have received fitness clearance and are set to return to the T20I squad.

India's updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games 2026

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.