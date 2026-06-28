Harry Kane smashes England's all-time World Cup scoring record with latest goal

England captain Harry Kane scripted history with yet another goal in the third and final group stage match against Panama on Saturday. Know more about it here.

Harry Kane has etched his name in history books with another goal in the third and final group stage match between England and Panama on Saturday (local time). With this goal, he has become England's leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history, netting his 11th goal in the tournament and surpassing Gary Lineker's long-standing record of 10 goals. During the final Group L match, Jude Bellingham and Kane scored as England convincingly won 2-0 over Panama.

Interestingly, the first half of the game went goalless, but England finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Bellingham produced a clear near-post finish to give his side a 1-0 lead.

6 minutes later, England's captain doubled their lead when Bellingham turned provider and delivered a superb cross into the box, and the captain met it with a powerful header, making it a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute.

For those unversed, England began their tournament campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia in their first group-stage match, but were held to a 0-0 draw in their next match against Ghana. Meanwhile, England topped Group L with seven points and two wins in three games, and Croatia finished second in the group, whereas Ghana is in third place with three points and also qualified for the Round of 32.

Who is Harry Kane?

Born on July 28, 1993, in Leytonstone, London, England, Kane was called up to play for the England U-17 team in Portugal. Kane rose through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before establishing himself as one of the world's best forwards. In June 2017, Kane was announced as the England captain for the first time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Kane won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 for scoring six goals in the tournament.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/