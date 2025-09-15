Harry Kane saves England from major World Cup upset against Dr Congo with late brace

With a brace in the last leg of the match by Harry Kane, England avoided a major World Cup upset and beat DR Congo to qualify for the Round of 16.

England survived a major FIFA World Cup upset after skipper Harry Kane scored a brace in the last leg of the match against DR Congo. In their Round of 32 match, Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead as he scored the first goal of the game in the 7th minute, disrupting England's tempo. With major control over possession, DR Congo continued to dominate in the first half, which seemingly unsettled England. However, Kane turned things around in the second half, where he scored twice and gave his side a 2-1 win.

With this victory, England became the eighth team to qualify for the Round of 16 and are set to face co-host Mexico on Monday, July 6, at the Mexico City Stadium. For his brilliant performance, Harry Kane also won the Superior Player of the Match award.

Deets about England vs DR Congo match

DR Congo stunned England in the 7th minute when Brian Cipenga took advantage of a defensive lapse and gave his side an early lead. Despite several chances, the Three Lions were repeatedly denied by goalie Lionel Mpasi. England's consistency finally paid off in the 75th minute when captain Kane headed home Anthony Gordon's inviting cross to level the scores.

With extra time nearing, Kane struck again in the 86th minute, bringing England back in the game. The match ended with England beating DR Congo 2-1 after seven minutes of extra time. Now, England will face Mexico in the Round of 16 for a place in the quarter-finals.