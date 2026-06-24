'Harry Kane is a fraud': England fans are rattled by striker's costly miss against Ghana

England's chances to qualify for the Round of 32 are in jeopardy after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana. Captain Harry Kane is receiving all the hate for his missed goal opportunity in the game. Know more about the incident.

England captain Harry Kane is getting brutally trolled for his missed opportunity during the match against Ghana. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from viral clip)

Harry Kane, England's star striker and captain, is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after the team's group stage match against Ghana on Tuesday (local time). The match ended in a 0-0 draw after England missed a golden opportunity late in the final minutes. Substitute Nico O'Reilly connected with a cross and rattled the crossbar with his header. The loose ball dropped perfectly for skipper Harry Kane, but the Bayern Munich forward shockingly sent his close-range effort high over the goal.

Soon after the kick, every English fan present at the Boston Stadium, including the players, was in deep shock and disappointed as their team missed the best chance to take the lead and ultimately clinch the game. After the game, Kane talked about missing the opportunity and said, ''It’s one of those chances you expect yourself to take. Unfortunately, I couldn’t keep it down. We pushed until the end, but sometimes football can be frustrating.''

However, it didn't end there as the England skipper is getting brutally trolled for it on social media. One user even called him a 'fraud'. Another one wrote, ''We'll have to run a DNA test on Harry Kane once the match ends because it's unbelievable what he missed. England can't hold a candle to Ghana.''

Take a look at some of the reactions

O Harry Kane e uma farsa pic.twitter.com/JGn6meEGmC — Mexicano (@mexicanocomenta) June 23, 2026

Kane letting his country down at another World Cup and watch the excuses roll in pic.twitter.com/uVdUl1yIUo June 23, 2026

Will England qualify for the Round of 32?

England began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as one of the favorites after registering an impressive victory over Croatia. A second win against Ghana would have guaranteed a berth to the Round of 32, but the draw means qualification remains unresolved heading into the final group-stage match.

Meanwhile, England are still leading Group L with four points in two games and are set to face Panama in their third and final group stage match on Sunday, June 28.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/