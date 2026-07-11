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Harry Kane confirms secret golf outing with Donald Trump ahead of Norway quarter-final

In a recent presser, England skipper Harry Kane revealed that he once played golf with US President Donald Trump in Florida, calling the outing a 'surreal' experience.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Harry Kane confirms secret golf outing with Donald Trump ahead of Norway quarter-final
Harry Kane-led England will face Norway in the quarter-final clash on Saturday. (AI-Generated)
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Harry Kane, captain of the England national football team, has finally confirmed that he once played a round of golf with US President Donald Trump, terming it a 'surreal' experience and also praising the leader's golfing ability. While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the quarter-final clash with Norway, Kane revealed that he played at the Palm Beach in Florida nearly 1.5 years ago after the US President invited him to play.

What did Harry Kane say?

At the presser, Kane revealed, ''I played all right, to be honest. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the President invites you somewhere...''

''It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. So yeah, unique experience, and I was just grateful he invited me down to play,'' he added.

Kane's remark on Trump came after the US President lauded the English captain after their victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 clash. Taking to his TruthSocial handle, Trump wrote, ''Harry Kane of England is a great player.''

Whats App Image 2026 07 10 at 12 55 28 PM

''I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great,'' Reuters reports, quoting Trump.

Meanwhile, England are set to collide with Norway in their quarter-final clash on Saturday, July 11, at the Miami Stadium. The winner of the match will face the winner of the Argentina vs Switzerland match on Thursday, July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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