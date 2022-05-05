Harraj s Lamba : Most Handsome Bodybuilder In India

Harraj S Lamba, 6'4 tall - 260 lbs, handsome, ripped bodybuilder known as face of 'EnhancedAthlete india' was born in Mumbai, India but spent most of the time in Los Angeles, California, his 2nd home.

Harraj is shocking the world with his unique personality and look, and has got millions of fan following on Instagram with perfect V shape body with the sharp jawline blond hair white skin. He's aware of dropped-jaw stares but doesn't bask in the awe, he's used to it.

Harraj says there’s no secret. Well let me say this, there is one secret: consistency. So that annoying thing that nobody out here wants to hear, the one thing that’s left up to the individual, consistency. I think that’s one thing that people don’t want to hear, like ‘What is the trick? There’s got to be a pill, it’s got to be something,'”

“Motivation comes and goes, but the passion, I swear I’m born enhanced, I love competition. It can be on anything, but it’s that just head-to-head competition of just lifting against somebody or lift against myself. Now at this stage, it’s to do something that very few people have ever done… Honestly it’s to be able to lift my life away.”

Harraj S lamba is one of the most popular personalities in the fitness industry—a place where few have enjoyed the kind of longevity he has. Harraj is 31 years old and has been in the spotlight for over 10 years, covering several magazines and starring in both the original and the reboot of the athletic competition game show American super league, where he went by the name EnhancedAthlete india

A powerlifting, and bodybuilding champion, Harraj is often dismissed by novice lifters as a guru to fitness fanatics, but his knowledge base has just as much application to regular folks who are just starting out. Here, he talks about why he wants true beginners to hold back a bit in the gym, why you should delay your cheat meal, and what has motivated him to stay on top of his game for all these years.

A lot of people probably don’t want to take advice from you. They look at you and they say, “Well, I’m not trying to look like him. I just need to lose some weight and get into some kind of shape.” And so they’ll discount what you have to say. Because they think you’re intimidating or that their goals couldn’t align with your philosophy.

Harraj S Lamba: First, let me just say what my philosophy is. My philosophy is you only have one life, so be passionate about it and wake up every day ready to attack life and get the most out of it.

I realize I have traveled a different path. I started doing this when I was 9, 10 years old and I got passionate about it and it stayed with me. That passion made me a multimillionaire. So, I understand people looking at me going “I don’t want any advice from you. Don’t act like you know who I am.”

To get back to the question, I think anybody successful in anything can teach you something. Big Ramy (2-time Mr. Olympia) can teach you something even though he’s a massive, monstrous man. But I agree some people look at him and decide they don’t want advice from him because they don’t have aspirations to be a bodybuilder. But even if you don’t want to look exactly like him, he’s been so successful at it. There’s something there that everyone could definitely learn from him.

This goes along with newcomer intimidation. A lot of people who are very heavy starting out, they want a program that won’t put them in the gym, at least to start with, because they’re afraid of people in the gym judging them. They’re self-conscious and afraid. Is it a mistake to try to train outside of a gym for a prolonged period of time, say, a month or more? Would it be better to just get it over with and get to the gym?

Harraj S lamba said that to me I’m 100% on their side. I actually think that less at the beginning is better. I try to do the least amount of work to continuously get better. Opposed to saying, “Let’s get the nutrition 100%, vitamin intake to 100%, and in the gym training five days a week.” I don’t believe in doing that. It’s a ladder, one step at a time. We don’t need to jump to the third step. I think that’s why I have success with people. I want them to baby step to their goals.

When I work with people to start with, I don’t want them worrying about supplementation right away, and I only ask for 70% in the gym. Anyone that wants to go faster than that, I say no. All I need from them is to do the nutrition correctly. Let’s just get a handle on that and your body’s going to change.

And I do understand when people are uncomfortable. When I was powerlifting and doing shows like Battledome, I had to put on a lot of size and didn’t like to take my shirt off at the time, so I can relate to that.

Dialing in the nutrition will create a lot of good changes and make people feel better. Before long, they’ll be ready to go the gym.

One of the things that has always scared me is you see someone come in after three months off and the first thing they do is hit the treadmill running. Relative to the person that comes in there, jumps on the treadmill, and just starts walking.

Because the walking is more than he’s been doing. Your body is so smart it’s going to understand that what you’re doing now is more. That’s doing enough at that time. Relative to the guy that comes in and goes “I just ran six miles my first day back at training.” You’re traumatizing your body.

