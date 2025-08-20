Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, aims for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification

Harmanpreet Singh is set to remain the captain of Team India for the forthcoming Hockey Asia Cup, which will be held in Bihar. The 18-member squad representing India has been revealed for this continental event, slated to occur from August 29 to September 7.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

The Indian men's hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, was officially announced on Wednesday for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup 2025. This tournament is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The champion of the Asia Cup 2025 will secure a direct entry into the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026. The Indian squad has been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. Under Harmanpreet's leadership, India will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by matches against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

India aims for World Cup qualification

The newly announced Indian hockey squad boasts a robust lineup of seasoned players, showcasing depth and balance in every position. The reliable Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera will handle goalkeeping responsibilities. In the defensive line, captain Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas will be supported by Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jugraj Singh, ensuring a strong defensive presence.

The midfield is powered by Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh. The forward line, which will lead the offensive charge, includes Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh, providing ample attacking options to challenge opposing defenses.

Additionally, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been appointed as Alternate Athletes.

Commenting on the team selection, Indian men's team coach Craig Fulton stated, “We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver. The selection reflects our intent — to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective.”

“I’m very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line — defence, midfield, and attack — and that collective strength is what excites me the most.  I think the way this team can play together will be our strongest asset,” he added.

Squad

Goalkeepers - Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders - Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders - Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards - Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Alternate athletes - Nilam Sandeep Xess, Silvam Karthi

