Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh's brace hands India 3-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan

India registered their second consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the Olympic bronze medallist have virtually qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy.

The Indian vice-captain converted two penalty corners (8th, 53rd minutes), while comeback man Akashdeep Singh - who missed a berth in the Tokyo Olympics squad - found the net in the 42nd minute for his second of the tournament. As far as Pakistan is concerned, their lone goal was scored by Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute.

This was India's second win in the tournament after they had squashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0. The Men in Blue had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener. As for Pakistan, they are still winless, having drawn goal-less against Japan in their opening match.

India is currently leading the points table with seven points from three games while Pakistan has just one point from two games.

India will take on Japan in their last round-robin match of the five-team tournament on Sunday.