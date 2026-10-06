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Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India women's team captain across all formats; Will Smriti Mandhana take the baton?

India's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as captain.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India women's team captain across all formats; Will Smriti Mandhana take the baton?
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India's World Cup-winning captain and women's team star Harmanpreet Kaur today, Tuesday, October 6, announced that she is stepping down from her role across all formats.

This decision comes after the 37-year-old guided India to the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Harmanpreet kaur steps down as India women's team skipper

Harmanpreet announced on Instagram that she is stepping down as India's captain across all formats to help the team improve, though she will remain a player. 

Taking to the social media handle she wrote, "Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats."

The 37-year-old futher said, "This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first, she added."

"As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions," she wrote.

Harmanpreet thanked BCCI, coaches, support staff, management

Concluding the post, Harmanpreet thanked her teammates, coaches, support staff, management, BCCI, family and fans for their support, saying she had given her all and was now ready to continue playing for the love of the game.

“Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management , BCCI , family members every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows. Blood. Sweat. Sarifice. Pride. I gave it all. Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues,” she said.

Why Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain?

This decision comes after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati involving officials, Smriti Mandhana, and coach Amol Muzumdar to assess the team's recent progress. 

Smriti Mandhana to lead Indian women's team?

Smriti Mandhana has established herself as one of India's finest batters and has captained the side when Harmanpreet has been unavailable. The 30-year-old also brings strong leadership credentials from leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League. She is widely viewed as a future leader across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Harmanpreet Kaur's career

Her captaincy journey, which began with a T20 stint in 2012, saw her rise to ODI leadership in 2022 and ultimately take charge of all formats in 2023.

Harmanpreet's 10-year tenure as captain of India has been filled with incredible successes. She is the most successful captain in women's T20Is in terms of wins, having won 92 out of 155 matches at the helm.

In ODIs, she has 30 wins from 51 matches as captain. The peak of her captaincy was the Women's World Cup 2025 at home, where after staring at an early elimination, Harmanpreet inspired a sensational comeback to beat South Africa in the final, taking the catch that won the tournament.

She has led the side in five Tests, the last of which was the landmark win over England at Lord's.

Under her leadership, India have claimed three Asia Cup titles, the 2025 World Cup, two Asian Games golds and a Commonwealth Games silver.

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