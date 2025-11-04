Harmanpreet Kaur shares powerful message for next generation after World Cup triumph: 'You should never stop...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeSports

SPORTS

Harmanpreet Kaur shares powerful message for next generation after World Cup triumph: 'You should never stop...'

In a video released by the BCCI, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared powerful message for the next generation. Read here to know what she said.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur shares powerful message for next generation after World Cup triumph: 'You should never stop...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harmanpreet Kaur’s lifelong dream finally came true on Sunday night as she lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy, guiding India to a historic 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. After fulfilling her childhood ambition, the Indian captain had a simple yet powerful message for the next generation — “Never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you.”

In a video released by the BCCI, Harmanpreet reflected on how her cricket journey started in her childhood, playing with her father’s bat — one that was much too big for her at the time. “Ever since, as a kid, I started getting a sense of what likes and dislikes are, I’ve always seen a bat in my hand. I still remember we used to play with a bat from my dad’s kit bag. The bat was very big,” she said.

“One day, my dad cut an old bat of his to make it small for me. We used to play with it. Whenever we used to watch a match on TV, or watch India play, or watch the World Cup, I used to think, I need an opportunity like this. At that time, I didn’t even know about women’s cricket.”

For Harmanpreet, that dream grew into a vision — not merely to represent India, but to help bring about change in women’s cricket. “I was dreaming, when will I wear this blue jersey? So I think this means a lot to me, a young girl who didn’t know about women’s cricket, but still dreaming, that one day, I want to bring that change in our country,” she said.

“And I think, it all shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. You never think, when will it happen, how will it happen. You only think, this will happen. So, I think, that was my self-belief, that this can be possible. And that exactly happened.”

Having waited almost twenty years for this moment, the 36-year-old captain said she was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude after the final. “Personally, it’s a very emotional moment. Because, it was my dream since childhood. Ever since I started playing, it was my dream to win the World Cup one day. If I get an opportunity to lead my team, I don’t want to miss this opportunity,” she said.

“So, I said all these things from the bottom of my heart. And God heard everything one by one. It’s like magic. I don’t understand how come suddenly everything is falling in place. Everything kept happening one by one. Finally, we are world champions. I am feeling very relaxed, very humble, so grateful to God, for giving this team, which we have been dreaming of for so many years, and we are living this moment.”

Harmanpreet also recalled India’s heartbreak in the 2017 World Cup final, when they narrowly missed victory against England by nine runs — a moment that, she said, ultimately inspired this victory. “After the 2017 World Cup, when we came back, we were so heartbroken. We lost the game by a margin of 9 runs. We didn’t understand how that happened because that game was also fully in control,” she recalled.

“But after coming back, the kind of welcome and motivation we got from Indian fans, that shows that not only us, the entire country was waiting for women’s cricket to do something special for them. And special for the country.”

That 2017 squad, led by Mithali Raj, also included several of the current team’s senior players — Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. For Harmanpreet, the 2025 triumph was a collective victory shared by players past and present, as well as millions of fans.

“Everybody was waiting for this moment. And I think it’s because of everyone’s blessings and prayers that we were able to cross that line. I don’t think we were alone playing in the stadium. Everybody — the entire stadium, people who were watching us on TV — everybody came together to win this. Because it wasn’t possible alone.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE