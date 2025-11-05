FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads

Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR

Historic win for India origin leaders in America: Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Ghazala Hashmi in Virginia, Aftab Purewal in Ohia secures major victory

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'

Dev Deepawali 2025: Light diyas at these 5 auspicious places TODAY to attract divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads

As India lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, Kaur became the first female cricketer to lead the Women in Blue to a victory at an ICC tournament as the tournament crowned a new champion in 25 years. Now, the World Cup winner has celebrated this triumph with a special tattoo. See here

IANS

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated her World Cup victory in a unique style as she got the trophy tattooed on her arms. She also got ‘2025’ and ‘52’ inked, denoting the year of the win and the margin of the victory.

“Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," she captioned her Instagram post while sharing a picture of the new tattoo.

As India lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, Kaur became the first female cricketer to lead the Women in Blue to a victory at an ICC tournament as the tournament crowned a new champion in 25 years.

Kaur was ecstatic after the win, sharing inspirational words for the next generation of players who aspire to reach the top of world cricket and pursue the dream of lifting a World Cup.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the World Cup-winning skipper said, “I was dreaming, when will I wear this blue jersey? So I think this means a lot to me, a young girl who didn’t know about women’s cricket, but still dreams that one day, I want to bring that change in our country.”

“And I think, it all shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. You never think, when will it happen, how will it happen. You only think, this will happen. So, I think, that was my self-belief, that this can be possible. And that exactly happened,” she added.

The Women in Blue, who landed here on Tuesday evening, are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

