Hardik Pandya to move franchises again? Report hints at massive MI-RR trade

Hardik Pandya is reportedly linked with a possible IPL trade involving Mumbai Indians and another franchise, amid ongoing media speculation about a potential squad reshuffle.

Although neither the team nor the player have formally confirmed it, reports in Indian cricket media have indicated that a significant IPL deal involving Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians may be investigated prior to the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals trade speculation

Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022 before returning to MI in a high-profile trade, has reportedly led the Mumbai Indians to inconsistent seasons since his return in late 2023. Media speculation has linked Rajasthan Royals to potential talks, with India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal mentioned in some suggested exchange scenarios.

However, IPL trades require approval from both franchises and the players involved, so any such move is uncertain at this point.

Other MI players linked with transfer rumours

Suryakumar Yadav has also been mentioned in reports as a player who would draw interest from other teams because of his leadership abilities and experience, although there has been no official confirmation of any trade requests or negotiations involving him.

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Rohit Sharma’s expected continuity with MI

Rohit Sharma is widely expected to remain with Mumbai Indians, continuing his long association with the franchise. While he is unlikely to resume captaincy duties, reports suggest he will remain part of the squad in an experienced, senior role. At present, all discussions involving Pandya and other MI players remain speculative, with no formal announcements made ahead of the IPL trading window.