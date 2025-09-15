Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral

A new video of Hardik Pandya with model Mahieka Sharma gone viral on the internet. Watch here

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is currently busy in Asia Cup, is again the focus of attention, not for his performance on the field. Following his separation from Natasa Stankovic, the all-rounder is now linked to model-actress Mahieka Sharma, according to speculation. This chatter originated on Reddit and spread to Instagram, drawing interest from fans who closely follow Hardik's personal life.

Is Hardik Pandya dating model Mahieka Sharma?

The connection between Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma began with a Reddit thread discussing a video that showed a blurred male figure in a selfie. Another post alluded to jersey number 33, commonly linked to Hardik. Subsequently, comments like "New tournament, new girlfriend" circulated online. Fans also observed that Hardik and Mahieka follow each other on Instagram, intensifying the speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, not all were convinced. One Reddit user commented, "I follow her and I like a lot of cricket-related reels. She has liked many Hardik-related reels, which surprised me. This might mean they are just friends."

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Reports indicate that Mahieka Sharma studied Economics and Finance before pursuing a full-time career in modeling and acting. She has appeared in music videos, indie films, and brand campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. On the runway, she has collaborated with designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. In 2024, she was awarded Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards and was featured by Elle and Grazia as an emerging fashion voice.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marraige

Hardik and Natasa, who married in 2020, announced their separation earlier this year. Their joint statement indicated an amicable split, prioritizing their son Agastya. While the divorce initially quieted rumors, it also increased curiosity about Hardik's future relationships.

Presently, there has been no confirmation from either Hardik Pandya or Mahieka Sharma regarding their relationship. Previously, Hardik was in a relationship with Jasmin Walia.

Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia

Their relationship gained attention after they shared photos from a trip to Greece. Subsequently, they were seen together frequently, with Jasmin often attending Hardik's matches. She was also present, supporting him during the India vs Pakistan match at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.As a British singer and TV personality, Jasmin was already garnering attention in music and on social media, intensifying public interest in her connection with Hardik.

