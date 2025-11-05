Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
SPORTS
Hardik Pandya made his relationship with Mahieka Sharma public on his birthday this year, posting photos of them together on Instagram. Now, star India cricketer has shared adorable pictures from their vacation.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to be embracing a new chapter, marked by apparent happiness. Following his separation from Natasa Stankovic earlier in 2024, the all-rounder has been seen with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. On Tuesday, Hardik shared candid photos on Instagram that quickly gained attention.
One photo shows Hardik and Mahieka playfully washing a car together, sharing laughter. Other images capture the pair enjoying each other's company, suggesting a more open relationship. Another photo from his Instagram story revealed Hardik and Mahieka enjoying a romantic ocean getaway. Fans noted his relaxed demeanor and the quality time he spent with his son, Agastya.
The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka public on his birthday this year, posting photos of them together on Instagram. They had also celebrated the special day with a beach vacation.
On October 10, Hardik and Mahieka were seen arriving together at the Mumbai airport, which was their first public appearance as a couple. The pair wore matching black outfits, drawing attention to their look and chemistry.
Mahieka Sharma, a graduate in Economics and Finance, pursued a career in modelling and acting after college. She has since appeared in numerous music videos, independent films, and commercials for prominent brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Additionally, Mahieka has walked the runway for renowned Indian designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.
Her rising prominence in the fashion industry led to her being named "Model of the Year (New Age)" at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards. Known for her commitment, Mahieka once walked the ramp despite a severe eye infection, a display of professionalism and resilience that was lauded by fans and colleagues alike.
Meanwhile, Hardik was earlier married to actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020, however, they confirmed their separation in July 2024. Following his divorce, Hardik dated actress and singer Jasmin Walia.