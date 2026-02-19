Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'princess'; See pic

Sharing the adorable photo on Instagram stories Hardik wrote, "Happy Birthday my princess."

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is currently in ICC T20 World Cup, busy showered his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma with love on her birthday, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Mahieka Sharma turned 25-year-old today.

Hardik Pandya's romantic post for Mahieka Sharma

The couple can be seen in an infinity swimming pool, embracing each other. Sharing the adorable photo on Instagram stories Hardik wrote, "Happy Birthday my princess."

Mahieka reshared the post, adding a diamond emoji and an evil eye emoji, and also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration, dressed in black and posing in front of a heart-shaped birthday cake.

Mahieka has been a significant influence on Hardik's life, helping him rediscover his passion for cricket. In an interview with JioHotstar, Hardik revealed, "Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours." This renewed focus has led to improved performances and leadership maturity.

On Valentine's Day, Hardik expressed his love for Mahieka by getting a tattoo of her initial on his back, symbolizing their strong bond and partnership. The tattoo features the letter "M" and two leopards, representing strength and ambition.

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma's relationship timeline

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025, sharing holiday pictures and describing her as his "11:11 wish." Since then, they've been open about their affection, making public appearances and sharing romantic moments. The couple has denied engagement rumors, despite Mahieka being spotted wearing a ring.

Meanwhile, before dating Mahieka, Hardik was married to actress Natasa Stankovic, with whom he has a son, Agastya, born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their separation in July last year after months of speculation.