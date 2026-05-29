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Hardik Pandya's tenure as MI captain to end soon after poor 2026 IPL show : Reports

MI management reportedly isn’t fully sure what to do with Hardik yet, but sources say the 32-year-old wants out, suggesting his relationship with the top brass has soured.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Hardik Pandya's tenure as MI captain to end soon after poor 2026 IPL show : Reports
Image source: ANI
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Hardik Pandya’s stint as Mumbai Indians captain is reportedly nearing an end, with the franchise set to review a disappointing IPL 2026 season that saw MI finish ninth. Hardik took over from Rohit Sharma before the 2024 season but couldn’t guide the team to the playoffs in two of his three years as skipper.

According to an Indian Express report, three sources within the MI setup said Hardik is likely to be sacked as captain. His spot in the playing XI will also come up for discussion when MI management meets next to assess the season.

Rohit Sharma to decide MI's next captain?

Mumbai Indians’ next captain will be someone approved by Rohit Sharma. The management wants to avoid repeating the mistake of replacing Rohit with Hardik in 2023 and will involve Rohit, the franchise’s biggest star, in choosing the new skipper, according to a report by NDTV. 

"The next Mumbai Indians captain will be the one who has the blessings of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai realise the mistake they have made. But it will not be Rohit himself," the source, one of the top coaches and former India player, told when asked about Hardik's future.

However, it’s already clear that Rohit will not return as Mumbai Indians captain.

MI management reportedly isn’t fully sure what to do with Hardik yet, but sources say the 32-year-old wants out, suggesting his relationship with the top brass has soured. 

"Hardik will seek a transfer. It is not just about captaincy but about personal realities as well. Can you work for a company when you don't have a good relation with the management?" he added.

A final call on Hardik’s MI future should come in the next two weeks.

Hardik Pandya's IPL career

Hardik Pandya began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was part of four title-winning campaigns with the franchise. After being released prior to 2022, he moved to the Gujarat Titans, whom he led to the IPL trophy in their inaugural season and to the final in 2023. He returned to MI in 2024, assuming the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. 

However, Hardik’s tenure at MI since his return has been below expectations. In 2024, MI finished last in the points table during his first season as captain, amid frequent jeering from fans. The five-time champions qualified for the playoffs in 2025 but were eliminated by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Despite having a strong lineup on paper, they endured another poor campaign in 2026.

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