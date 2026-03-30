Hardik Pandya's GF Mahieka Sharma protects his son Agastya from paparazzi; netizens react to viral video: 'Waah kya acting...'

During the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mahieka Sharma protected Hardik Pandya’s young son Agastya from paparazzi. She guided him through the crowd, shielded him from camera flashes and kept him calm.

During the IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, a touching moment caught everyone’s attention. Mahieka Sharma, the girlfriend of cricketer Hardik Pandya, was seen protecting his young son Agastya from paparazzi after the game.

A safe exit from the stadium:

Yesterday's match, the MI vs KKR, Mahieka and Agastya came to watch Hardik's match in the stands. After the game was over, as they were leaving, many photographers and fans tried to take pictures of the little boy and Mahiieka. Bright flashes from cameras made it uncomfortable for Agastya and he was unable to walk. Mahieka acted quickly to keep him safe. She held his hand, guided him through the crowd and politely asked photographers not to use flashes in front of Agastya's face.

The videos shared online showed Mahieka walking slightly ahead of Agastya. She also told the paparazzi to give them and try to hide Agastya's face from the flash. Her calm and protective nature, but firm approach, made sure the child was not stressed or frightened.

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Fans appreciate her gesture:

Lots of fans on social media noticed Mahieka’s protective actions and they praised her. The ways she is being careful and thoughtful towards Agastya. Fans commented that 'Log itne negative he kuy he chota bacha he koi be girl hogi wo bacho ke liye protective he hogi...she is really good person', 'Whatever it may be …. She’s accepting his son is important….', and 'Wha kya acting kar Rahi hai'. This moment happened on the same day Hardik’s team, the Mumbai Indians, won their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win was important for fans, Mahieka’s act of protecting Agastya became an equally talked-about moment. Many people appreciated the warmth and care shown by Mahieka, proving that sometimes small gestures off the field matter as much as the game itself.