Hardik Pandya ready to make test comeback? All-rounder provides huge update ahead of Australia series

Hardik Pandya after taking a wicket against New Zealand.

Captaining Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has shown his ability to lead the team from the front. Both in ODI and T20I his performance has been clinical but What about test matches? Hardik Pandya debuted against Sri Lanka in July 2017 and played only 11 matches at a batting average of 31.3 and took 17 wickets. Indian All-rounder was last seen playing a test match against England in 2018 and ever since there was no update on his return

Finally talking to the press hardik pandya gave updates about his test return ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said he will only come back to the test matches when he feels the time is right. As we know that the star all-rounder is not part of the 4 test match series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on 9th February.

Talking to the reporters he also mentioned about his focus on White ball cricket "Right now, I'm going to focus on White ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine I'll give the long format a try". He looks pretty clear about his approach toward white-ball cricket as India will be Hosting the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup later this year.

Other potential All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his comeback in the team for the series against Australia. Sir Jadeja currently tops the list of all-rounders in test cricket in the world with a batting average of 36.6 and has 242 wickets under his belt in just 60 matches with his best bowling figures of 7 for 48.

The Indian squad has R.Jadeja and R. Ashwin, as the best two all-rounders in the world against the current no.1 test team. Australia will be playing their First test on February 9th in Nagpur, as India still has a chance to qualify for the world test Championship final which makes this BGT series even more important for Indians. The host has already started training in Nagpur.