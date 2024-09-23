Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch

Notably, Pandya made his last appearance in Test cricket against England in 2018. But now with his recent training sessions with red-ball, he is expected to make a return in the longest format of cricket.

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya sparked speculation online about a potential return to Test cricket after being seen intensely training in the nets with red ball.

In a viral video, Pandya was seen training hard at the Mighty Willow Cricket Academy in London. He not only practiced bowling but also focused on his batting and engaged in fitness drills.

Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans, shared glimpses of Hardik's training session, showcasing the star all-rounder’s hard work for several weeks ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Hardik has also posted multiple videos of his red ball training, further fueling speculation about his return to Test cricket.

Naeem Amin shared the post with a caption that read, "What a fantastic experience working with Hardik Pandya over the last few weeks. We worked on several things, and I’m excited to see his progress in the future.

"Working with a player at the highest level can teach you so much. The insights have been invaluable, and it’s also been great fun. As with all of the high-profile players I have worked with, I’m very appreciative that Hardik has trusted me to provide input on his game. Well done, and all the best, brother," he added.

Speaking about Pandya’s Test career, he has scored 532 runs with one century from the 11 matches played.

