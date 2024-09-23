Twitter
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Harnessing Predictive Analytics to Transform Credit Risk Assessment: Insights from Saugat Nayak

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka stun New Zealand in Galle

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch

Notably, Pandya made his last appearance in Test cricket against England in 2018. But now with his recent training sessions with red-ball, he is expected to make a return in the longest format of cricket.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch
India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya sparked speculation online about a potential return to Test cricket after being seen intensely training in the nets with red ball.

Notably, Pandya made his last appearance in Test cricket against England in 2018. But now with his recent training sessions with red ball, he is expected to make a return in the longest format of cricket.

In a viral video, Pandya was seen training hard at the Mighty Willow Cricket Academy in London. He not only practiced bowling but also focused on his batting and engaged in fitness drills.

Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans, shared glimpses of Hardik's training session, showcasing the star all-rounder’s hard work for several weeks ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Hardik has also posted multiple videos of his red ball training, further fueling speculation about his return to Test cricket.

Naeem Amin shared the post with a caption that read, "What a fantastic experience working with Hardik Pandya over the last few weeks. We worked on several things, and I’m excited to see his progress in the future.

"Working with a player at the highest level can teach you so much. The insights have been invaluable, and it’s also been great fun. As with all of the high-profile players I have worked with, I’m very appreciative that Hardik has trusted me to provide input on his game. Well done, and all the best, brother," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naeem Amin (@mightywillow)

Speaking about Pandya’s Test career, he has scored 532 runs with one century from the 11 matches played.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
