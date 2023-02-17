Hardik Pandya-Natasa wedding: India all-rounder shares photos from Hindu ceremony

Photo: Hardik Pandya/ Twitter

Gujarat cricketer, Hardik Pandya has now been in the news for renewing his marriage with wife Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The pair got married in hush-hush in December 2020 but this time they made it grand with family and friends. Hardik had earlier shared photos from a Christian wedding ceremony. Now he has shared photos from a royal Hindu wedding. Needless to say, the pics have gone viral.

Hardik took to both Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to share several pics with fans where the couple can be seen marrying in Hindu style. He captioned the posts “Now and forever”

Sharing pictures from the Christian wedding earlier on social media, the couple wrote "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love".

The couple were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Agastya later after tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Notably, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya who is known for his attacking batting style will be seen in action in the upcoming IPL 2023 starting from march 20. There is a supposition that Pandya can be soon announced as a T20 captain of Team India.