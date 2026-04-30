Hardik Pandya loses cool, nearly kicks stumps after MI suffer 6-wicket defeat to SRH, watch viral video

In a video, which is now going-viral, Hardik Pandya can be seen almost kicking the stumps in frustration as he walked back to his bowling mark while playing against SRH.

Emotions ran high at the Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya showed clear frustration during his side’s six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2026.

What exactly happend?

In a video, which is now going-viral, Hardik Pandya can be seen almost kicking the stumps in frustration as he walked back to his bowling mark. The outburst came during a tough game for Mumbai Indians, who couldn’t stop SRH’s chase and failed to defend their total at home.

As the match moved away from the five-time champions, the MI skipper’s body language made the pressure obvious. Though he tried to rally his players, SRH stayed in command of the chase and finished with a smooth win, exposing MI’s weaknesses in batting and bowling.

Hardik Pandya's reaction goes viral

Pandya’s reaction became one of the match’s biggest talking points, capturing Mumbai Indians’ frustration on a tough night. Still, he regained composure quickly and carried on leading the side, showing his commitment despite the emotions.

Hardik Pandya, in frustration, almost kicked the stumps, but in the end he moved his foot aside. pic.twitter.com/0R0DfymgU5 April 30, 2026

The defeat adds to Mumbai Indians’ concerns this season, raising fresh questions about their ability to deliver in key moments. SRH continue their strong run with another clinical all-round display. With IPL 2026 ongoing, MI need a quick turnaround, and their skipper will hope to convert his frustration into improved performances going forward.

Meanwhile, coming to the match, MI opted to bat first, with Will Jacks (46 in 22 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton putting on an explosive 93-run stand. Rickelton stayed till the end, bringing his maiden IPL century and the fastest one for MI, stitching valuable partnerships with Naman Dhir (22 in 17 balls, with three fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (31 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Ricketon carried his bat for 123* in 55 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes, making sure that MI reached 243/5.