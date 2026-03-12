Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win

An advocate has filed a complaint with Pune Police against Hardik Pandya for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during India’s T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad.

An advocate has lodged a complaint with the Pune Police seeking the registration of an FIR against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during India’s T20 World Cup victory celebrations. The incident reportedly occurred at a stadium in Ahmedabad, following India’s win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Details of the Complaint

The complaint was filed by advocate Wajid Khan, who alleged that Pandya wrapped the tricolour around his body and displayed inappropriate behaviour on the field during celebrations. A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed receipt of the complaint on Wednesday but did not provide further details.

In the application, Khan urged legal action, emphasising that every citizen has a duty to uphold the dignity of the national flag and that such acts could constitute an offence under relevant laws.

Pandya’s Reflection on the Victory

Despite the controversy, Pandya celebrated India’s T20 World Cup triumph, marking his second successive title. In an interview with Star Sports, he described the victory as a fulfilment of a personal promise.

“After the win in Barbados in the 2024 final against South Africa, I promised myself that whichever tournament I play, I will play to win and lift the trophy. This win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a validation that my promise has become a reality,” Pandya said.

The 32-year-old all-rounder delivered key performances throughout the tournament, scoring two half-centuries and taking nine crucial wickets. He was also named among the four Indian players in ICC’s Team of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Journey of Resilience and Redemption

Pandya reflected on the challenges he faced before the 2024 World Cup in America, describing it as a period of personal and professional difficulties. He recalled how he focused on making a strong comeback, helping India win the title after a 17-year gap in ICC events.

He also highlighted his all-round contributions in the 2024 edition, scoring 144 runs at an average of 48 and taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Aiming for Continued Success

Pandya emphasised his commitment to the national team and his drive to win trophies for India. “Coming to this T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad, this is something I have always lived for. I play cricket to do well for my country and win trophies. I want to win all the trophies for India,” he said.

With Sunday’s triumph, India became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and win it three times since the inaugural tournament in 2007, reinforcing the team’s dominance in the format.