Just two days after the IPL 2025 mega auction, Hardik Pandya destroyed Chennai Super Kings’s new pacer, Gurjapneet Singh, at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. He led Baroda to score a thrilling last-ball-three wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group E match. What hit the headline was his 69 runs off 30 balls delivered by the pacer in the 17th over.

Gurjapneet, who has been picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.20 crore, was crushed by all-rounder batsman, who smashed three back-to-back sixes, a six on the free-hit and a four in one single over. Well, Hardik was run out by Vijay Shankar on the first delivery of the 20th over, leaving Baroda 9 runs away from the win. Raj Limbani and Atit Sheth hit a final ball four and knocked off those runs to register victory. Hardik delivered a Player of the Match performance, helping Baroda chase down the target of 222 in the match.

Hardik, however, didn’t do much with the ball as he was taken for runs, with Vijay Shankar striking three sixes an over bowled by him. He went wicketless and gave away 44 runs in three overs to Tamil Nadu, which stood with a total of 221/6 on the board. Narayan Jagadeesan secured a half-century and Vijay Shankar made a quick 42 (22b) in the innings.

Meanwhile, Gurjapneet, the pacer has been a net bowler at the Chennai Super Kings. At the IPL auction, CSK was in a tussle with Lucknow Super Giants for him. After LSG backed out, Gujarat Titans came in, however, CSK managed to pick him for Rs 2.2 crore in the end. Hardik, on the other hand, has been retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 16.35 crore. He is set to captain the franchise in IPL 2025.