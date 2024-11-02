In the video, Hardik is seen sporting a ring inscribed with 'World Champion' and featuring a design of the T20 World Cup trophy.

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been retained by the Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs 16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Just a day after this significant retention, the six-time IPL champion took to social media, where he flaunts his specially customized ‘World Champion’ ring.

In the video, Hardik is seen sporting a ring inscribed with 'World Champion' and featuring a design of the T20 World Cup trophy. Notably, India clinched the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ending a 17-year title drought. Pandya played a pivotal role in the final against South Africa, where his impressive bowling figures of 3/20 and key wickets contributed to India's narrow seven-run victory.

Watch the viral video here:

Hardik Pandya has made a special ring which has the T20 World Cup on top, with Hardik Pandya's photo alongside the Indian flag.



Hardik Pandya has given everything for his country pic.twitter.com/vNz3Fu8eTU — Amar (November 1, 2024

After being retained by the Mumbai Indians, Pandya expressed his excitement about continuing his journey with the team.

He said, “It’s (Playing for MI) has been fantastic. I’ve received a lot of love back there and it means the world to me. The reason being that my journey started here. Everything that I’ve achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians.”

“We remember, as a group, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. All our fans know what happened in those years. We are going to come back in 2025 even stronger than that. You lose and win on the ground. It is just preparation. I like to work hard. I like to prepare well,” he added.

“Five people who we all have cherished a lot of good memories together. We are as one. We are five fingers but one fist. That’s how I look at it. We are going to come in all guns blazing, with brotherhood, friendship and at the same point of time we are going to back each other no matter what happens,” Hardik Pandya was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians’ social media handles.

Besides Pandya, Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 Crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 Crore), and Tilak Varma (Rs 8 Crore).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.