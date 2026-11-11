Hardik Pandya drops first message after joining PBKS goes viral, says 'Sat Sri Akal Punjab'

Hardik Pandya has broken his silence after his big move to Punjab Kings with a special 'Sat Sri Akal Punjab' message, backing captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

Hardik Pandya has shared his first message after joining Punjab Kings, saying he stands behind captain Shreyas Iyer, coach Ricky Ponting and the whole team. In a big IPL trade, Hardik moved from MI to PBKS for Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh moved from PBKS to MI for Rs 18 crore.

Hardik's message for PBKS

Hardik posted a video in collaboration with PBKS on Instagram. In the video, he said, "Sat Sri Akal, my Captain. Shreyas. My Coach. Ricky. My team. All of Punjab. I am standing behind you."The post quickly went viral on social media. PBKS fans welcomed Hardik and said they are excited to see him play under Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik's journey with MI ends

Now, Hardik's second term with MI is over. After joining MI in 2015, he went on to win four titles with the team in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He joined the Gujarat Titans in 2022 after seven seasons with Mumbai. In his first season as captain, he guided GT to victory. In 2023, GT made it to the final as well. In 2024, Hardik rejoined MI and assumed the captaincy.

Also read: Irfan Pathan makes big statement on Arshdeep Singh's trade to MI, says 'Makes Mumbai Indians a stronger side'

Hardik has taken 82 wickets and amassed 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 in 162 IPL games. But he didn't have a great second stint with MI. He took 29 wickets while scoring just 647 runs at an average of 21.53 in 39 games. Under his leadership, MI made it to the playoffs in 2025 after finishing ninth in 2024 and 2026.