Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video

Cricketer Hardik Pandya lashed out on paparazzi for clicking photographs and videos of his girlfriend Mahieka and leaking them on social media, requesting them to respect privacy. Calling it an invasion of privacy, the India all-rounder expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident. The viral photos of Mahieka show her leaving a Mumbai restaurant.

How Hardik Pandya responded to papz?

Addressing the issue, Pandya expressed strong views on the situation in a social media note, blaming media photographers of intruding in their personal space and interpreting a casual outing into “cheap sensationalism”. Though accepting that the presence of celebrities grabs attention but if specific situations especially when a woman is involved should be considered in a respective and polite manner.

Sharing his opinion on his Instagram Stories, Hardik, on Tuesday, wrote, “I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line.”

“Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism. This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries,” he further shared.

Urging media persons to be more considerate and respectful, he wrote, “To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken.”

“Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you.”

Mahieka’s viral video

A viral video of the incident show photographers following Mahieka Sharma as she came out from a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday. Many fans shared the viral video of Mahieka Sharma widely, making assumptions if this was the same video that made Hardik disappointed.

Team India's star players Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are set to make their comeback in the T20I series against South Africa tonight. Pandya sustained a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September, whereas Gill suffered neck spasm during the Kolkata Test latest month. Due to this, he was unable to play matches for around two months.