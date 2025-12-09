FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hardik Pandya’s Rs 55 crore watch collection will leave you stunned: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe and more

Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Nitin Gadkari highlights big gains in infrastructure push, says ‘Ownership Delivers Results’

Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi': 'That guy is...'

Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video

BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic skirt‑blouse look at Abu Dhabi summit; SEE pics

Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar forces Ajay Devgn to postpone Dhamaal 4, Ranveer Singh film's sequel to now clash with...

Shahid Afridi takes subtle jibe at Gautam Gambhir, backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi': 'That guy is...'

Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'besharam aadmi'

Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video

Hardik Pandya calls out paparazzi for snapping girlfriend Mahieka’s pictures, ‘p

BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'

BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeSports

SPORTS

Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video

Cricketer Hardik Pandya called out paparazzi for clicking photographs and videos of his girlfriend Mahieka and leaking them on social media. While calling their act as 'cheap sensationalism,' Pandya urged them to be considerate about certain moments.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 06:38 PM IST

Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video
Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricketer Hardik Pandya lashed out on paparazzi for clicking photographs and videos of his girlfriend Mahieka and leaking them on social media, requesting them to respect privacy. Calling it an invasion of privacy, the India all-rounder expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident. The viral photos of Mahieka show her leaving a Mumbai restaurant.  

How Hardik Pandya responded to papz? 

Addressing the issue, Pandya expressed strong views on the situation in a social media note, blaming media photographers of intruding in their personal space and interpreting a casual outing into “cheap sensationalism”. Though accepting that the presence of celebrities grabs attention but if specific situations especially when a woman is involved should be considered in a respective and polite manner.   

Sharing his opinion on his Instagram Stories, Hardik, on Tuesday, wrote, “I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line.” 

hardikmahekastatement 

“Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism. This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries,” he further shared.  

Urging media persons to be more considerate and respectful, he wrote, “To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken.”  

“Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you.”  

Mahieka’s viral video 

A viral video of the incident show photographers following Mahieka Sharma as she came out from a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday. Many fans shared the viral video of Mahieka Sharma widely, making assumptions if this was the same video that made Hardik disappointed. 

Team India's star players Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are set to make their comeback in the T20I series against South Africa tonight. Pandya sustained a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September, whereas Gill suffered neck spasm during the Kolkata Test latest month. Due to this, he was unable to play matches for around two months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'nanga besharam aadmi': 'That guy is...'
Piyush Mishra makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'besharam aadmi'
Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for intruding girlfriend Mahieka’s privacy, says ‘private moment was turned into...’ over leaked viral video
Hardik Pandya calls out paparazzi for snapping girlfriend Mahieka’s pictures, ‘p
BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'
BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic skirt‑blouse look at Abu Dhabi summit; SEE pics
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in chic skirt‑blouse look at Abu Dhabi summit
Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar forces Ajay Devgn to postpone Dhamaal 4, Ranveer Singh film's sequel to now clash with...
Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar forces Ajay Devgn to postpone Dhamaal 4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement