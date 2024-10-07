Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

Hardik Pandya also became India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format, surpassing Arshdeep Singh

Hardik Pandya made headlines during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior by surpassing Virat Kohli's record for finishing the most T20I matches with a six. Hardik achieved this milestone by sealing the match with a six, marking his fifth instance of doing so, while Kohli had accomplished it four times.

In a display of his all-round capabilities, Hardik contributed significantly with both bat and ball. He took one wicket for 26 runs in four overs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.50. While chasing a modest target of 128 runs, he scored an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 243.75. His innings included a standout no-look ramp shot over the wicketkeeper's head, showcasing his trademark flair and confidence.

The match began with India opting to bowl after winning the toss. Bangladesh struggled to build momentum, eventually being bowled out for 127 runs in 19.5 overs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the only notable scorers, with 27 and 35 not out, respectively. India's bowling attack was led by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets for just 14 runs, earning him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Despite an early run-out of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the innings with a crucial partnership. Hardik then joined debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy to secure a comfortable victory for India, which now leads the three-match series 1-0.

With this performance, Hardik not only etched his name in T20I history but also became India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format, surpassing Arshdeep Singh with a total of 87 wickets.