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Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 ‘unseen footage’ goes viral AGAIN on social media, netizens react ‘bhajji already apologised’

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Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 ‘unseen footage’ goes viral AGAIN on social media, netizens react ‘bhajji already apologised’

The ‘unseen footage’ of Harbhajan Singh slapping Shanthakumaran Sreesanth in IPL 2008 is getting widely circulated again on social media, garnering massive attention. The footage was released by Lalit Modi during a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke in August 2025. The ‘slapping’ incident dates back to 2008, during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 09:20 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 ‘unseen footage’ goes viral AGAIN on social media, netizens react ‘bhajji already apologised’
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The ‘unseen footage’ of Harbhajan Singh slapping Shanthakumaran Sreesanth in IPL 2008 is getting widely circulated again on social media, garnering massive attention. The footage was released by Lalit Modi during a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke in August 2025. The ‘slapping’ incident dates back to 2008, during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. 

The social media X, reddit and Instagram is again flooded with videos of this incident. One user reacted, “what triggered this behaviour”. While second said, “Harbhajan Singh Already Apologized and Say Sorry in so many interviews please don't viral again no use with this.” While third said, “it costed him 3 crore”. Fourth commented, “Irony is after this incident shrisant carrer was down and bhajji still continued at peak.”

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Lalit Modi released footage, Harbhajan Singh called him ‘selfish’

Lalit Modi was in conversation with former Australia ‘world-cup’ winning captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, recalled the Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth 2008 slapping incident. The former IPL commissioner shared the ‘unseen’ footage that had not been shown during the live broadcast, which is now going viral. 

Lalit Modi on the podcast said, “The game was over, cameras were shut off. One of my security cameras was on. It caught the incident between Sreesanth and Bhajji [Harbhajan’, and Bhajji just gives him a back-hander. I hadn’t put it out for so long. We have 18 years behind us for this.”

Harbhajan Singh reacted strongly, to the Lalit Modi’s move to release unseen footage. He accused him of acting out of personal interest by releasing the footage after so many years.

He said, “The way the video has been leaked, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it.”

What was the incident?

In IPL 2008, during a league match, Kings XI Punjab secured a win over Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Harbhajan Singh, who was visibly frustrated slapped Kings XI Punjab’s Sreesanth while players were shaking hands. Sreesanth was seen weeping on TV after the incident. Following this incident, Harbhajan Singh received an 11-match ban and fined all of his match fees, as the BCCI disciplinary committee held him guilty of misconduct.

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