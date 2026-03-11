Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'

Former cricketer Kirti Azad's dig at Indian team visiting only temple after securing major victory in T20 WC 2026 has attracted lot of criticism. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India reacted to this. Here's what he said.

Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad's dig at Indian team visiting only temple after securing major victory in T20 WC 2026 and saying 'Shame on Team India', has attracted lot of criticism. Going with the wave, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who won the 2011 ODI World Cup with India reacted to this controversy and slammed Azad's comments on Indian cricket team.

Here's what Harbhajan said

Talking to ANI, Harbhajan said that Indian team can visit wherever they want to and it is shameful to bring politics in this matter. He said, "It is absurd what he (Kirti Azad) is trying to do by playing politics with this. The Indian team can take the trophy to a temple, a mosque, a church, wherever they want to. If they have asked something from their God and have revisited their faith after their wish was fulfilled, what's the problem in that?" Harbhajan Singh said.

"It is unfortunate to hear these things from fellow cricketers. Maybe they are preferring politics over the sport. It is even more unfortunate that he is a sportsman. The country has won a World Cup. Be happy, celebrate, but you are busy doing politics. We say in our faith that all religions are the same. There may be different Gods, but the path is the same. If they went to a temple, a mosque or a church, it is the same. It is their faith and you should not be questioning it," he added.

Kirti Azad Controversy Explained

Kirti Azad, cricketer-turned-politician took to his X handle and questioned about visiting a temple with the trophy post World Cup win, calling it 'one religion's victory lap'. 'SHAME ON TEAM INDIA! When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team. We brought the trophy to our religious birth place our motherland India Bharat Hindustan Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged. Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family ! Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju never took it to a Church. latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament. The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!'' he wrote on his social media handle.

From Indian team's side, Ishan Kishan broke his silence on this matter in front of media and refuted it as a useless question, he said, ''What are you asking? Sir, we have won such a good World Cup. What should I say about what Kiri Azad said? Ask something good. See this is a good question (after some other reporter asked a question). You asked a useless question."

BCCI announces massive cash prize for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 131 crore after Team India's 'historic' win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad's Narandra Modi Stadium on March 8, 2026, Sunday. India also received USD 2.34 million (approximately Rs 21.5 crore) awarded by the International Cricket Council. The runners-up, New Zealand, received USD 1.17 million (around Rs 10.75 crore).

On this Harbhajan Singh said, "I was expecting more, because when such a big task is undertaken, the reward should be even greater. But congratulations to the team for their dominance in the World Cup, and for showing everyone how powerful India is."