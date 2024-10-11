Fans are all set to watch the auction, and the possibility of a bidding wars over star players makes IPL’s narrative this year even more interesting

With the mega auction for the IPL scheduled for 2025, questions about Rohit Sharma’s position with the Mumbai Indians (MI) have emerged. Former teammate and cricket analyst Harbhajan Singh has opined on the matter, saying that if MI decides not to retain the experienced captain, then there will be a war for his signing in the franchises.

The 2024 season was not a very good one for Rohit Sharma, who has guided MI to five IPL titles. The franchise management made a strategic move by appointing Hardik Pandya as captain, since the team ended at the lowest rung of the league table. This change was not well received by the fans and they took it on themselves to protest during the matches at Wankhede Stadium. Despite this rocky season, Pandya has since redeemed himself, playing a pivotal role in India's recent T20 World Cup victory.

Harbhajan Singh stressed on Rohit’s captaincy and batting abilities and said, “He is a match-winner.” They said that even at 37, he has a lot of cricket left in him. He also feels that if Rohit comes into the auction pool, a number of clubs will be interested in his services and this may push up his price beyond measure.

Joining the bandwagon, the ex-KKR batter Aakash Chopra questioned Rohit’s future at MI. He said that both the franchise and Rohit might be thinking of going their separate ways. ”I think Rohit will most likely be released,” Chopra said, meaning that talks about his possible retention will be very important in deciding his fate.

Fans are all set to watch the auction, and the possibility of a bidding war over Rohit Sharma makes IPL’s narrative this year even more interesting. What the teams do in the next few weeks may define how the teams are going to be and the exciting season that is to come.