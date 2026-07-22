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Harbhajan Singh makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says this about young Indian batter

Harbhajan Singh called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'unbelievable' and said 'no one has ever done this before'. He praised the young batter's fearless mindset and recalled his first-ball IPL six.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says this about young Indian batter
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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised 14-year-old batting talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Speaking on JioStar on July 22, 2026, he said that what Vaibhav is doing 'no one has ever done before' and called him a rare talent with a fearless mindset.

Harbhajan on Vaibhav's fearless batting

Vaibhav's self-assurance and confidence, according to Harbhajan, demonstrate how contemporary cricket players are trained to express themselves without worrying about failing. 'No one has ever done what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today. He is incredibly talented and amazing. Harbhajan remarked, 'I don't believe I have seen or encountered a talent like that.' He also mentioned how social media helps to increase the visibility of young athletes. 'The reach of today's media and social media is what separates today's kids from those of the past. Things occurred back then as well, but they are now much more prominent,' he said.

Rahul Dravid's question and Vaibhav's reply

To illustrate Vaibhav's mindset, Harbhajan told a tale about his time with the Rajasthan Royals. He claimed that on the first ball of Vaibhav's IPL career, coach Rahul Dravid asked him what he would do. 'If the first ball is in my arc, I will smash it,' Vaibhav retorted.' And he did. When Vaibhav played Shardul Thakur in the IPL, he struck a six off the first ball. According to Harbhajan, this instance demonstrated the teen's self-assurance and is one of the reasons he is regarded as one of India's most promising young batters.

Also read: Karanvir Bohra breaks silence on divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu after 20 years of marriage: 'I don't get hurt'

Advice from Sachin that Harbhajan follows

Harbhajan Singh recounted advice from Sachin Tendulkar during his career, emphasizing the importance of focus and commitment to cricket amidst distractions. He advises young players to recognize that their identity is tied to the game and to not elevate themselves above it. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gained attention earlier this year for his aggressive batting in the IPL at a young age.

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