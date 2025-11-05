Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's how a Delhi boy became 'King' of cricket

Virat Kohli's career includes representing India in various formats, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, establishing him as a role model for aspiring cricketers. Here's a look back at India's batting icon most memorable moments on cricket field.

Today marks the 37th birthday of Virat Kohli, a celebrated figure in Indian cricket, known for his leadership and achievements on the field. Widely regarded as India's premier batsman in the modern era, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has consistently showcased exceptional skill in cricket.

Young cricketers often see Kohli as a source of inspiration, aspiring to emulate his success both at the international level and in the Indian Premier League, where he has been a dedicated player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

From a Delhi boy to a phenomenal cricketer: Virat Kohli's journey

From the streets of West Delhi, the veteran batter has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved, accumulating a mix of personal and team accomplishments that could leave almost any major cricketer from his time envious.

Right from his days as a youngster who led India to a U19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur, it was clear that Virat was cut from a different cloth and, in some ways, was of a different mould than his seniors, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly.

He took the positives from these aforementioned legends and transformed them into something bigger as the leader of India's next generation, alongside MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's exceptional records on his birthday

Virat Kohli's Tests record

King Kohli has played 123 Test matches, in which he has scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 254*, and ended his Test career as India's fourth-highest run-getter.

In 2020s, he faced a significant decline and could register only three more tons until his retirement this year, averaging just around 30 this time.

Despite this dip, his impact in Tests remains larger than his numbers suggest. For many, he revived the art form of Test cricket and made five days of back-and-forth action between two elite Test-playing nations cool again. He turned out to be India's greatest Test captain, with 40 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws in 68 Tests.

Under his leadership, India was the number one Test team for 43 months from October 2016 to May 2020

Virat Kohli's ODI records

Virat is perhaps the best ODI batter ever as in 305 ODIs, he has scored 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71, with 51 centuries (most by a player in ODIs) and 75 fifties and a best score of 183. He is the second-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time.

What makes the 37-year-old's record even more stunning is a calculated 'Chasemaster' hidden beneath these numbers. During successful run-chases in ODIs, Virat holds the record for most runs and centuries, with 6,072 runs in 108 matches at a mind-boggling average of 89.29, including 24 centuries and 27 in 102 innings.

He is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket in the format's history.

Virat Kohli's T20Is records

The 'Chasemater' has scored 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of over 137, including a century and 38 fifties in 117 innings, Virat was one of India's most reliable batters in the shortest format and is currently the third-highest run-getter in the format.

In this format as well, he boasts of an excellent chasing record, with 1,651 runs in 42 matches and 39 innings at an astonishing average of 78.61, a strike rate of over 135 and 16 half-centuries.

He also holds the record for most runs scored in a single T20 WC, 319 runs in six innings during the 2014 edition, averaging 106.33, scoring at a strike rate of over 129, including four fifties.

Virat Kohli's IPL's record

Virat Kohli has spent 18 years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the tournament's inception back in 2008, the man in the number 18 shirt ended his wait for an IPL title this year.

He is the top run-getter and century-getter in the tournament's history, with 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54 in 267 matches, including eight tons and 63 fifties in 259 innings.