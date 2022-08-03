Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Here are some of the interesting facts about the Indian football skipper as he turns 38

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chettri needs no introduction. He is arguably India's greatest ever football player and a role model of an athlete who has a down to Earth personality and a hardworking nature; no wonder he is so likable. As a footballer, he is often the difference maker for the team and will go down as one of India's best professional sports players of all time.

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team, is one of the most active goal scorers in the country. He is the leading goal scorer in international football for India as well as in domestic football tournaments.

Chhetri started his professional career at the historic Mohun Bagan football club. Chhetri remains one of the only Indian footballers to play abroad, having represented Sporting CP's B team in Portugal as well as the MLS side Kansas City Wizards.

In 2011, Sunil Chhetri was awarded the SAFF championship player of the tournament. He has also been named the AIFF Player of the year five times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He was the player of the tournament in the I-League in 2016-2017 and the Indian super league season 2017-2018.

Sunil Chhetri soon went on to become the face of Bengaluru FC in the ISL and has played in 114 ISL matches during which he has scored 51 goals to go with 10 assists. The Indian captain's incredible footballing achievements have led to him winning the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri.

He is ranked among the highest number of goal scorers in international matches along with international icons such as Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Chhetri is married to Sonam Bhattacharya. Sonam is the daughter of Chhetri's former Mohun Bagan coach Subrata Bhattacharya. Chhetri's mother Sushila was also a professional footballer who played for the Nepal national team.