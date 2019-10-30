'Happy Birthday my little angel': Sania Mirza shares adorable picture of baby Izhaan as he turns one

On this special day, a year ago Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik gave birth to a baby boy and named him Izhaan.

Celebrating his first birthday today (30 Ocotber), the six-time Grand Slam winner, through an absolutely adorable post wished her son.

“Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breath .. Happy Birthday my little angel I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan” Sania’s Instagram post said.

On Sunday, Sania had posted a picture of Izhaan holding a little cricket bat. Seeing the picture got many to believe that the kid might well be followig his father's footsteps.