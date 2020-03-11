Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers tested positive for coronavirus

Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 centre-back Timo Hubers has been tested positive positive for coronavirus.

The German club released an official statement confirming the case on Wednesday (March 11) and as a precautionary measure, the player has been put under quarantine.

The 'Die Roten' have also confirmed that the entire squad will now be undergoing a coronavirus test.

“It is assumed that Hübers got infected at an event in Hildesheim on Saturday evening. Since the 23-year-old has had no contact with his teammates since the infection, which can be precisely localized, it cannot be assumed that teammates have become infected with him. Nevertheless, we will act responsibly – the entire professional squad, trainer team and staff will be tested for the virus as a precaution,” the club statement read.

HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

“Timo behaved absolutely exemplary. He himself shows no symptoms up to now," Hanover 96 sporting director Gerhard Zuber said.

"When he found out before that a person who had been with him at the event was tested positive, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home,” he added.

The 23-year-old defender was a key part of the Hannover team which defeated FC Nurnberg and even scored in his side's 3-0 win last week.