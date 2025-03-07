As a platform that enables users to express their views on cricket matches through a simple ‘Haa’ or ‘Naa’ response, HAANAA aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the tournament, fostering discussions and intensifying fan involvement.

HAANAA, India’s premier opinion trading platform, has been announced as the title sponsor for the upcoming second edition of the Entertainers Cricket League. Set to take place from March 5th to 16th at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi, the tournament is gearing up to deliver an exhilarating blend of cricket and entertainment, bringing together some of the most prominent digital creators in the country.

The Entertainers Cricket League has redefined the landscape of sports entertainment by introducing a fast-paced 10-over format that merges the thrill of competitive cricket with the ever-growing influence of digital creators. This season, the league features eight teams, each captained by a well-known content creator, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for fans. With HAANAA stepping in as the title sponsor, the tournament is set to elevate audience participation and engagement like never before.

As a platform that enables users to express their views on cricket matches through a simple ‘Haa’ or ‘Naa’ response, HAANAA aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the tournament, fostering discussions and intensifying fan involvement. By integrating digital interactivity with live sporting action, HAANAA seeks to make cricket more immersive, allowing audiences to engage beyond just watching the game.

With this partnership, ECL 2025 is poised to be bigger, more dynamic, and more engaging than ever. The tournament is expected to not only showcase high-energy cricket but also create a space where sports and digital influence converge, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience for fans across India. The growing intersection of social media and sports entertainment continues to reshape audience interactions, and HAANAA’s collaboration with ECL is a testament to the evolving nature of fan engagement.

HAANAA remains committed to transforming the way audiences interact with cricket by providing a unique and participatory experience. The Entertainers Cricket League continues to push the boundaries of sports entertainment, offering an exciting platform where digital creators and cricket enthusiasts unite. As the second edition unfolds, this collaboration is expected to redefine how sports and digital engagement intertwine, setting new benchmarks for the future of interactive cricket entertainment in India.