Trending#

Ayodhya

Ayodhya Verdict

Kartarpur

PM Modi

Cyclone 'Bulbul'

  1. Home
  2. Sports


"H se Hindu, M se Musalman, Hum se Hindustan": Geeta Phogat, Virender Sehwag and others react to Ayodhya Verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday delivered a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, dismissing Shia Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara’s respective claims to ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site.


Virender Sehwag, Geeta Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt

, Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 10, 2019, 10:10 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Saturday delivered a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, dismissing Shia Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara’s respective claims to ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site.

The court granted the land ownership to Ram Lalla Virajman and paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir. The Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

Taking to social media, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, wrestler Geeta Phogat were among others to express their thoughts on the Ayodhya verdict. 

Sehwag posted a photo on his social media handles of god Rama, with its caption reading: “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram! May there be peace, unity and brotherhood.”

Phogat - who won India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling during the 2010 Commonwealth Games - wrote a beautiful message in Hindi on her Twitter handle saying: “H of Hindu, M of Muslims. We (HUM) for India.”

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt too took to Twitter and thanked the Supreme Court for 'uprooting the wound that had become a canker at the birthplace of Shri Ram for 500 years!' 

A day prior to the verdict former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and Olympics Silver medal winner Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had urged people to maintain peace and calm regardless of the outcome. 

Gambhir wished people would maintain peace whereas Rathore hoped the decision would be accepted with “humility and grace”

The verdict comes after 27 years after the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 by a group of Hindu activists.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox