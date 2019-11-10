"H se Hindu, M se Musalman, Hum se Hindustan": Geeta Phogat, Virender Sehwag and others react to Ayodhya Verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday delivered a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, dismissing Shia Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara’s respective claims to ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site.

The court granted the land ownership to Ram Lalla Virajman and paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir. The Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

Taking to social media, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, wrestler Geeta Phogat were among others to express their thoughts on the Ayodhya verdict.

Sehwag posted a photo on his social media handles of god Rama, with its caption reading: “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram! May there be peace, unity and brotherhood.”

Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram pic.twitter.com/FmpRkpY5Ay — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 9, 2019

Phogat - who won India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling during the 2010 Commonwealth Games - wrote a beautiful message in Hindi on her Twitter handle saying: “H of Hindu, M of Muslims. We (HUM) for India.”

रघुपति राघव राजा राम ‘ह’ से हिन्दू , ‘म’ से मुसलमान और हम से सारा हिन्दुस्तान जय श्री राम — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) November 9, 2019

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt too took to Twitter and thanked the Supreme Court for 'uprooting the wound that had become a canker at the birthplace of Shri Ram for 500 years!'

सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने #RamMandir के पक्ष में लिया फैसला। आज का दिन इतिहास के पन्नो पर अंकित हो गया है। श्री राम जन्मभूमि पे 500 सालों से जो घाव एक नासूर बन चुका था उसको जड़ से उखाड़ फेकने के लिए सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का धन्यवाद! खास कर के इस सरकार के कौशल को मेरा साधुवाद. जय श्री राम — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 9, 2019

A day prior to the verdict former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and Olympics Silver medal winner Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had urged people to maintain peace and calm regardless of the outcome.

In view of the Ayodhya verdict tomorrow, I urge every individual to maintain peace & tranquility. We are and will remain a family of Indians. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 8, 2019

Gambhir wished people would maintain peace whereas Rathore hoped the decision would be accepted with “humility and grace”

The Hon. Supreme Court is giving a decision today on #AyodhyaCase. Let us abide by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji's appeal to all to respect and accept the decision with humility and grace. Let us act responsibly and continue to live in harmony and peace. #AYODHYAVERDICT #अयोध्या — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 9, 2019

The verdict comes after 27 years after the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992 by a group of Hindu activists.