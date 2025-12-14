Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli

From Gulfstream jets to luxury hotels and mega endorsement deals, Lionel Messi’s billion-dollar empire highlights the vast wealth gap between football and cricket. Here’s a detailed look at how Messi’s fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli’s global earnings.

When discussing global sports legends, a few names inevitably dominate the discussion: Lionel Messi and Virat Kohli. These athletes are not merely superstars in football and cricket—they are financial powerhouses, generating billions and amassing fan bases that most celebrities can only aspire to. But if you peek behind the curtain and look at their actual net worth, the difference is wild. Messi’s wealth just blows Kohli’s out of the water, and honestly, it says a lot about the insane financial muscle of football worldwide.

Let’s get straight to the numbers. Messi sits on a mountain of cash—about $850 million, give or take. Kohli? He’s rich by any measure, but with an estimated $127 million (that’s around Rs 1,050 crore), he’s still nowhere near Messi’s league. Messi’s fortune is more than six times bigger, and it’s not just about personal glory. The gap really shows how much bigger football’s global reach is compared to cricket.

You see this difference in their lifestyles, too. Messi owns a private jet. Not a flex—he actually needs it to keep up with a schedule that bounces him between continents. His Gulfstream V is decked out with custom features, the kind of luxury that comes standard when you’re at the very top. Kohli, on the other hand, has his share of fancy toys and lives pretty large, but owning and regularly using a jet? That’s a whole different level of global hustle and reward.

So, where does this crazy financial gap come from? It’s all about marketability. Messi rakes in cash from mind-blowing football salaries and endorsement deals that most athletes can’t even imagine—including a lifetime contract with Adidas. Off the field, his influence is next-level: 510 million Instagram followers. That reach lets him snag endorsement deals at global rates.

Kohli is a superstar in India—no doubt about it—and his earnings from cricket contracts, IPL, and major endorsements are huge. Plus, with 274 million Instagram followers, he’s a social media giant. Still, his commercial power is mostly concentrated in places where cricket rules. Messi, meanwhile, is cashing in everywhere.

And Messi doesn’t just let his money sit around. He’s invested in a luxury hotel chain—MiM Hotels—which has properties in places like Barcelona, Miami, and Rosario. The chain itself is worth over $200 million. Then there’s his car collection: Mercedes, Maserati, Range Rover, Audi—you name it. The guy’s a businessman as much as he is a footballer.

At the end of the day, both Messi and Kohli are once-in-a-generation athletes, and both have earned every dollar through pure talent and relentless work. But Messi operates on a scale that’s just different. His empire—from private jets to hotel chains—shows exactly how football’s worldwide popularity turns its biggest stars into global business powerhouses. Messi isn’t just a sports icon; he’s a flying, multimillion-dollar enterprise.

