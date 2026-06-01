Gujarat Titans Bus Fire: Shubman Gill-led team escapes major mishap after IPL 2026 final, here's what happened

The incident made an already tough night worse for GT, who lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in Sunday’s IPL final.

Gujarat Titans players faced a major scare on Sunday night when their team bus had a short circuit after leaving Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident happened following their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 final. All players were evacuated safely but were stranded on the road for about an hour.

What exactly happend?

The situation got tense as smoke filled the bus while GT was heading back to the hotel. Thankfully, players and support staff were evacuated with no injuries. They waited for a replacement bus that later took them to their hotel.

The situation could have been far worse, but all players are confirmed safe. The incident made an already tough night worse for GT, who lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in Sunday’s IPL final.

MASSIVE SCARE FOR GUJARAT TITANS!



After the IPL Final defeat against RCB, the Gujarat Titans team bus reportedly suffered a sudden short circuit while traveling from Narendra Modi Stadium, causing flames to emerge from the vehicle.



Thankfully, all players, coaches,… pic.twitter.com/s98SWC43ee — Faruk (@uf2151593) June 1, 2026

It also added to their demanding travel schedule. GT had to fly from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 for their Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals on May 29.

IPL 2026 Final: GT vs RCB

GT struggled against RCB, who became only the third team to successfully defend an IPL title. The hosts managed just 155/8 on a slow Ahmedabad pitch against RCB’s strong bowling attack. After losing key batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the Titans were always behind in the chase.

Speaking after the match, Gill said, "I think if we had gotten close to 180, 190, it would have been a good match. (On whether the surface was slow or two-paced) Honestly, not that much. You know, maybe a little bit. We have seen whenever we are playing, in the first three or four overs, there is a little bit of movement for the fast bowlers. We lost a couple of early wickets, and then we kind of lost the momentum in the middle; we could not really get going. But then we knew we were playing the finals. 150, 160, if we get a couple of early wickets in the powerplay, we are always in the game."

Gill also regretted that the team "could not get over the line" and there are always room for improvement.

Meanwhile, RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.