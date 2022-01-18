Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs MUM in PKL 2022

Match number 63, the last match of the first phase of round-robin fixtures of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, will feature Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba in Bengaluru.

Both teams have had underwhelming seasons so far which they will be looking to rectify in the second phase of the league stage. Gujarat Giants are second from bottom with only 20 points, 9 games, out of which they have won only two games all season.

U Mumba on the other hand, have had it a little better, they are two places above Gujarat Giants in eighth on the league table, with 28 points in 10 games. They too have won just three games this term.

Needless to say, both U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will hope to win today's game and lift themselves up the league table.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Ashish Kumar, Abhishek Singh, K Rathan

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on January 18, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.