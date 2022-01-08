Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs PAT in PKL 2021-22

Match 42 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 will see three-time champion Patna Pirates and two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants take on each other in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates have performed exceptionally well and are third in the standings with 24 points to their name from six matches. The Pirates are on a four-match unbeaten streak and have won three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants hold the ninth spot with only one win to their name after six outings. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will aim to up their game against the Patna Pirates.

Dream11 Prediction - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh HS, Mohammreza Chiyaneh (VC), Ajay Kumar, Monu Goyat (C), Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on January 08, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.